Nyirenda: I’m Proud of Chipolopolo Despite Defeat To Super Eagles

By Johnny Edward (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:
Zambia coach, Wedson Nyirenda, says he is proud of his side despite their 1-0 defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Saturday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Nyirenda rues the Chipolopolo loss to the Super Eagles which ended their hopes of qualifying for their first ever World Cup.
The win sees Nigeria record 13 unassailable points from a possible 15 to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, six points adrift Zambia. The last Group B fixtures in November are now mere formalities.
Nyirenda congratulates the Nigerian team, adding that the Uyo match wasn’t an easy task for the three time African Champions.
“We want to congratulate the people of Nigeria for qualifying for the World Cup. It was not an easy game, just like the first one,” Nyirenda tells Completesportsnigeria.com.
“I think the game was a game of wits, like the first one because the difference was just a goal.
“We played the game dominating Nigeria, but with their experience, they got the needed goal from the half chance they created.
“We had so many injuries in the team, but inspite of that, we accounted for a good game and played very well. This is the best game in the qualifying series.
Oga coach, you can say whatever you like for all I care but you didn’t fulfill you promise of inflicting pains on Nigeria. I think God opposed your pride even with your so young team like you claim. Try next hmmmmm. Take the next available flight to you country first thing tomorrow morning. Chipolopolo.
that Zambian team can be good but I think the coach should lacked tactics and the is definitely the coaches fault. The fact that they didn’t have tactics was the reason it took Nigeria long to break them down, if not the win would have been bigger than that. in conclusion despite all their rough and meaningless style of play (GRAGRA) the still lost.
Excuses,excuses,excuses! I knew that will be the theme of this coach’s post match comments.He presented a bunch of young,determined,adventurous players against an highly experienced/exposed mixture of old and fairly young super eagles,and he expects to win? Impossible! I knew that when the chips are down,sound technique will win it for Nigeria.Coach,this is not how to boast before a crucial match.Better luck next time.