O.J Simpson Regains Freedom After Serving Jail Sentence Over Robbery

Former National Football League (NFL) legend, America’s O.J. Simpson regained his freedom Sunday morning after serving nine years in jail for armed robbery.

Simpson on July 20, 2017 was granted parole on the armed robbery convictions but had his freedom on Sunday morning

The former NFL star left prison shortly after midnight in the company of a friend, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast revealed to the Associated Press.

“I told him, ‘don’t ‘come back,’ and he responded, ‘I don’t intend to, ‘” she said. “He was upbeat, personable, and seemed happy to get on with his life.

“Our biggest concern was our safety and the public’s safety and not wanting anybody, paparazzi, to follow him,” she said.

“He left through a big blue door through the front gatehouse and exited quietly. He looked down because he didn’t want to be photographed.”

According to the Associated Press, before Simpson’s release, prison officials did an inventory of what he wanted to take with him or leave behind.

“They went over what he needs for parole and where he needs to check in, what he should do to get a driver’s license, etcetera [and] instructions on what to do once he’s out there,” she said.

“The last thing we want is some prisoner trying to make a name for himself by attacking Simpson,” Keast said.

While out of prison, Simpson upon his release is expected to be barred from consuming alcohol in large quantities or hang out with ex-convicts which is in accordance to The Nevada Board of Parole rules.

