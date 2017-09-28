Obasanjo Congratulates President Akufo-Addo Over Ghana’s WAFU Cup Win

Ghana President, Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revealed that he was congratulated by former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo after Ghana defeated Nigeria in the final of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations.

The home-based Black Stars trounced the home-based Super Eagles 4-1 in the final at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday to defend the title they won in 2013 also as hosts.

According to wafucup.com, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that Obasanjo congratulated him during a recent meeting in Ghana.

“All of Ghana is very proud of the achievement,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“In fact, the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was with me here at the Presidency. He began our meeting by firstly congratulating me.”

The President went on to state the secret behind the Black Stars’ victory at the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

“The victory was chalked on the principles of teamwork, hard work and everybody fighting for each other,” President Akufo-Addo added.

“That is the way football teams succeed, and that is the way we want our nation to succeed. All of us pulling together, working hard and co-operating to develop our country.”

