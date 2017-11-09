OBJ, Fashola, Amosun, Ambode To Grace Odegbami’s Sports College 10th Anniversary

Thursday

All roads will lead to Wasimi Orile, in Ogun State today () as the Segun Odegbami International College and Sports Academy (SOCA) marks it 10th year anniversary.

SOCA is a nonprofit organization and the brainchild of legendary Nigerian footballer Chief Segun Odegbami.

The venue for the event is the premises of SOCA at Wasimi Orile, on the Lagos -Sanģo Otta – Abeokuta expressway, km 56/24.

It promises to be a memorable event as top Nigerian personalities are expected to be in attendance.

Amongst those expected are former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

The incumbent Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode is expected to be amongst the top dignitaries for the occasion.

Also, former Lagos State Governor and current Honourable Minister for Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola will be there.