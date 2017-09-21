Oboabona: I Have No Saudi Arabia Regrets

By David Meshioye:

Super Eagles defender Godfrey Oboabona has stated that he has no regrets leaving European football to play in Saudi Arabia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

In a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com, the former Sunshine Stars of Akure central defender said he is not too big to join Saudi Arabia top flight side Al-Ahli FC after his Turkey experience.

“Nobody is too big for one club or the other. I think the best decision I took in the summer was moving to one of Saudi Arabia’s best clubs” Oboabona, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria in 2013, told Completesportsnigeria.com

Read Also: Troost-Ekong Anticipates Tough Bursaspor-Galatasaray Clash

Oboabona moved to Saudi Arabia as a free agent after his contract with relegated Turkish club Rizespor ran out.

Al-Ahli paid Oboabona $1 million t lure the defender to the gulf.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.