By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria international Osaze Odemwingie made his first start for Madura United since August as they were held to a 1-1 away draw against Persib in the Indonesian top flight on Thursday.

Osaze has been out injured and returned to action for Madura United coming on in the 68th minute in their 1-1 home draw against Borneo in the league last Friday.

The draw against Persib leaves Madura United in fifth place on 54 points in the 18-team Indonesian first division.

They are currently five points behind leaders Bhayangkara FC who lost 2-0 at home to PSM Makassar on Thursday.

Odemwingie has scored 13 goals in 19 league games for Madura United.

