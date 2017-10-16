Odemwingie, Pogba Mourn Indonesian Goalkeeper Huda

By Johnny Edward: Former Nigerian international Osaze Odemwingie and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba have both joined the rest of the football fraternity in commiserating with the family of Choirul Huda.

Huda died while in action for Persela against Semen Padang in an Indonesian league game on Sunday.

Huda was involved in a collision with his own defender, Ramon Rodrigues, and was rushed to the hospital immediately but passed away shortly afterwards.

“Unbelievable. I am deeply saddened. My condolences to his family. Choirul Huda, RIP brother,” Odemwingie, who plays in Indonesia with Madura United, wrote on Twitter.

“RIP Choirul Huda. My prayers to you and your family,” Manchester United’s Pogba who is currently recuperating from a hamstring injury also tweeted.

Huda played for Persela throughout his entire career, since making his debut in 1999.

