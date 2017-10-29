Odemwingie Scores First Goal In 3 Months In Madura Win, Nwokolo On Target

By James Agberebi:

Former Super Eagles striker Osaze Odemwingie scored his first goal in three months for 10-man Madura United in their 4-3 away win against Persiba in the Indonesian Super League on Sunday.

Odemwingie’s last goal was also against Persiba in a 1-0 home win back in July this year before being sidelined with injury.

He had also provided an assist for Nigerian-born Indonesian international Gregory Nwokolo for Madura’s second goal in the win against Persiba back in July.

Madura went 1-0 up through Fabiano on 24 minutes but a brace from Marlon Silva (42nd, 47th minutes) gave Persiba a 2-1 lead.

Nwokolo drew Madura level in the 57th minute before Srdjan Lopicic restored the home side’s lead on 77 minutes.

Prior to Lopicic’s goal, Fabiano was sent off in the 62nd minute after receiving his second yellow card.

Odemwingie made it 3-3 in the 78th minute before Nwokolo scored the winner in the 93rd minute.

Odemwingie has now scored 14 goals in 21 league appearances for Madura United who are now fifth on 57 points in the league table.

