Odemwingie Wants Madura Win Over Personal Glory Vs Barito

Former Nigeria international, Osaze Odemwingie, has stated that his target his to help Madura United claim victory against Barito Putera in the Indonesian league than adding to his goals tally.

Odemwingie scored his first goal in three months in Madura United 4-3 away win against Persiba last Sunday after being sidelined with injury.

The 36-year-old currently on 14 goals after 21 league games, led the top scorers chart for a long period before getting injured.

And Odemwingie said beating Barito is all that matters to him.

“Hopefully, in the next game I can score a goal or can help a teammate score a goal,” Odemwingie told the club’s official website.

“For me, the team’s victory is very important than scoring,”the former West Bom, Cardiff and Stoke City striker said.

Madura United currently occupies fifth position on 57 points, five points adrift leaders PSM in the top flight league table.

Read Also: Bolton Boss Celebrates ‘Excellent Ameobi’ In Draw At Sunderland

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.