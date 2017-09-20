Odey Backs Home Eagles To Lift WAFU Cup

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC striker Stephen Odey has joined millions of Nigerians in wishing the home-based Super Eagles Victory in their WAFU Cup semi-final match against Benin Republic on Thursday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Odey was expected to be part of the Eagles for the competition holding in Ghana after his 18 goals haul in the Nigeria Professional Football League but for his summer transfer to swiss club FC Zurich.

“My heart is with the team. It’s true I would have perhaps contributed very well but let’s not talk about it now because the players there are equally good,” Odey told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

Read Also: Opabunmi Backs Home-Based Eagles For WAFU Cup Title

“They are closer to the final and I want to encourage them to redouble their efforts. Benin should not be an obstacle.

“It’s an opportunity to get one over them after they defeated us 1-0 in the CHAN qualifiers. Thank God we defeated them over the two legs to qualify,” Odey stressed.

Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-0 in their last Group A match on Monday to reach the semi-finals of the regional tournament with a second place finish behind Ghana.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.