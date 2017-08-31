Odey Replaces Ghanaian Star At FC Zurich, To Earn $8,000 Salary

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria Professional Football League leading scorer, Stephen Odey, has joined Swiss side FC Zurich after passing a medical at the club on Thursday, Completesportsnigeria.com has scooped on good authority.‎

The 19 year old signed a four year deal at the club and will earn a $8,000 a month at the club, it also gathered.

Odey becomes the second Nigerian player to switch clubs on deadline day after Kelechi Nwakali’s move to VVV Venlo was confirmed by Arsenal.

The Nigerian B team striker who scored 18 NPFL goals departed the shores of the country on Wednesday night after training with his MFM FC teammates earlier in the day. He is expected to be unveiled by the club on Friday, an impeccable source at MFM FC revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com.

“He (Odey) has moved from MFM FC to FC Zurich and he is expected to be unveiled on Friday at the club,” the source revealed.

Odey is expected to replace 21-year-old Ghana international, Raphael Dwamena, a striker who has joined newly promoted Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 19 year old becomes the third Nigerian player to represent the club after the late Rashidi Yekini and Ike Shorunmu.