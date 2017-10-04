OFFICIAL: Odey Completes FC Zurich Switch From MFM FC

By Johnny Edward:

MFM FC striker Stephen Odey has finally completed his move to Swiss side, FC Zurich after his International Transfer Certificate was released, Completesportsnigeria.com has been informed.‎

Odey signed a four year deal with the club and becomes the third Nigerian player to feature for FC Zurich after Ike Shorunmu and the late Rashidi Yekini.

“It’s official now Odey has finally completed his move and will start training with the team after the international break,” a reliable source close to Odey told Completesportnigeria.com

Odey scored 18 goals last season for MFM in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and has featured twice for the Home Eagles team before his move to Switzerland.

FC Zurich are atop the Swiss League table in after six rounds of matches with 12 points, a point ahead of closest rivals Young Boys and Basel.

