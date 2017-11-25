Ogbeche Bags Hat-trick As Willem II Hold Nwakali’s Venlo

By James Agberebi: Former Nigeria international Bartholomew Ogbeche bagged a hat-trick for Willem II in their 3-3 away draw against VVV Venlo in the Dutch top flight on Saturday.

Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali, on loan from Arsenal,was an unused substitute for VVV Venlo in the game.

Ogbeche, who was part of the Super Eagles squad to the Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup, was lasso on target last weekend in his side’s 2-2 home draw against Sparta Rotterdam.

Vito van Crooy gave Venlo the lead in the seventh minute on Saturday before Damien van Bruggen made it 2-0 on 49 minutes.

Ogbeche pulled a goal back for Willem II in the 62nd minute, making it 2-1 but Clint Leemans restored Venlo’s two-goal leas from the penalty spot on 72 minutes.

But two minutes later Ogbeche scored again for Willem II to make it 3-2.

And in the 90th minute, Ogbeche completed the comeback for Willem II with his third goal.

Ogbeche has now scored four goals in four league games for Willem II so far this season.

Willem II are now 15th on 11 points, just one place above the drop zone in the 18-team league table.

On their part, Venlo are 12th on 15 points on the log.

