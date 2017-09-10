Ogbeide Sweats To Keep NPFL Hotshot Okpotu At Lobi Stars

By Johnny Edward:

Lobi Stars coach, Solomon Ogbeide has admitted that it will be difficult to keep his resourceful striker Anthony Okpotu at the club for next season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Okpotu has been linked with a move away from the Markudi club with top clubs in the NPFL said to have offered him double his pay package at Lobi Stars.

Ogbeide stated that the forward who is currently on national team duty with the home-based Super Eagles had a perfect season in the Nigeria Professional Football League where he scored 18 goals for the club..

“We want Okpotu to stay, but if a player is desperate to leave, it is very difficult to force him to stay,” Ogbeide told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I’m not surprised at Okpotu’s feat, he worked very hard for it. When I came in, I discovered his goal tally was very low. After every training, I normally tell my players that when a lecturer gives lectures, it does not stop you from going to the library to look for more points.

“After each training, he spends extra 30 to 40 minutes practicing shooting. I am not surprised at his achievements. Some of the goals he scored this season were from those shooting ranges he practiced,” Ogbeide stated.

Lobi Stars finished sixth in the NPFL log with 54 points from 38 games.