Ogu Delighted To Score First Super Eagles Goal Vs Algeria

By Johnny Edward: Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder John Ogu is pleased to have scored his first goal for Nigeria in the 1-1 draw with Algeria in Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Constantine despite not looking very sharp following an injury setback, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ogu suffered a serious muscle strain in Hapoel Beer Sheva’s 2-1 loss against Steau Bucharest in an UEFA Europa League game three weeks ago – October 20, when he was replaced after 30 minutes by Dan Einbinder but he returned to action after two weeks to feature for the Super Eagles in the dead-rubber clash against Algeria in Constantine.

The 29 year old Ogu, who made his 12th international appearance for the Super Eagles scored in the 62nd minute for the three time African Nations Cup winners.

He revealed he missed two games for his club in order to be fit to feature against Algeria in the scrappy game, but is delighted his efforts were not in vain.

“I’m not looking way too sharp yet, but I will keep working hard. I’m really proud of the team tonight. We worked as a team and fought for each other,” Ogu tweeted.

“Happy all my efforts were not in vain. I’m Grateful to God for his grace upon my life!

“I spent my own money to visit a specialist, went for therapy with my team three times. Spent also on Orthotics to fit in my boots. Came back exactly in two weeks just to be back to represent my country. Missed two league games and Europa League game.”

Ogu also revealed that he pleaded with his club handlers to allow him play with pain killers when he was diagnosed with a serious muscle injury.

“I was thinking also of this day and moment in my career. So I went for Ultra sound and it was seen that I had a tear and I will be out for four weeks they said. Thank God for the Gene he blesses me with. I told them I will be back in two weeks.

“Weekend of that same week, we were to play against Maccabi Tel Aviv which is a very important game for my club. Training on Saturday, I wanted to play with pain killers, begging our doctors to inject me .But they refused because they didn’t want to risk it.”

