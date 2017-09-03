Ogu Expects ‘High Tempo’ Match, Eagles’ Victory In Yaounde

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu is targeting what labels ‘a rare win’ over Cameroon in Yaounde on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria have not won a game away to Cameroon in 45 years, and the last time they played the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Doula in 1989, they lost by a lone goal.

In 1972, Nigeria edged Cameroon 2-1 in a friendly in Yaounde

Ogu who was not yet born when the Eagles last won an away match against Cameroon, was an unused substitute in the 4-0 first leg win over the reigning African champions last Friday in Uyo.

He says the only way to break the long winless streak in Cameroon is for the Super Eagles to deliver another high-intensity game and consolidate their place at the summit of Group B.

Nigeria lead group B with nine points, five above second placed Zambia who travel to Constantine to face bottom placed Algeria. Cameroon are third with two points from three games.

“We are in Yaounde now and we hope to finish what we started in Uyo here,” Ogu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“For sure the Cameroonians will come out to play to redeem their pride, but another high tempo game will see us win again. We have enough quality to beat them here in Yaounde.”

Nigeria are aiming for their sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup since they first made their debut in 1994.