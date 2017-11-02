Ogu Eyes First Eagles Start Since March Vs Algeria ‎In Constantine

By Johnny Edward:

Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder John Ogu is confident he will make his first appearance in the World Cup qualifying series for Nigeria when the Super Eagles take on Algeria in an inconsequential clash at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ogu who has been an unused substitute for the Super Eagles in the previous four qualifiers told Completesportsnigeria.com he will patiently take his chance when it comes.

“I’m hopeful only that you don’t have to dwell on not playing. I am a team player and will give my best for the team whenever the time comes, and I hope I get a chance against Algeria,” Ogu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ogu last featured for the Super Eagles in their 1-1 draw against Senegal in an international friendly in London in March.

The 29 year old also added that he will relish another midfield battle against Ever Banega when the Super Eagles battle Argentina in a pre-World Cup friendly in Krassnodar.

The pair clashed in last season’s UEFA Europa League over two legs with Ogu’s Hapoel Beer Sheva defeating the Italian side home and away.

Ogu admitted that the former Inter Milan star was a difficult player to curtail.

“He is a smart player and it was tough playing against him during the Europa League last season, but I look forward to another battle against him and the Argentines in the friendly.”

“My coach gave me specific details about him and I did carry them out because we won the ties, but Banega was silky in both legs.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.