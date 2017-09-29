Ogu Laments Beer-Sheva’s Europa League Defeat, Vows To Fight On

By Bamidele Boluwaji: Hapoel Beer-Sheva of Israel star, John Ogu, believes the club will continue chasing their ambition in the UEFA Europa League after losing 3-1 to Viktoria Plzen on Thursday night, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles star who is in the 23-man squad to face the Chipolopolo of Zambia in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier scheduled for October 7 in Uyo, rued the 3-1 defeat.

“Not the result we wanted but work continues !! Thank you to our traveling fans,” Ogu tweeted.

Hapoel Beer-Sheva are second in the Europa League Group G table with three points, behind FC FCSB who are leading the group with six points after two games.

Ogu is expected to arrive in Nigeria this weekend to join his Super Eagles teammates for the World Cup qualifier against Zambia.

A win will guarantee Nigeria a place in the Russia 2018 World Cup.

