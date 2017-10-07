Ogu: Please God, Give Nigeria This Day!

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu, is seeking God’s divine blessing for the Nigerian team in today’s (Saturday) 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group B match against the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

A win for the Super Eagles will confirm their qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Eagles top the group on 10 points, while Zambia are second on seven points.

Cameroon and Algeria who are already out of the race in the qualifiers, are on three points and one point respectively.

Ogu who is part of the 23-man squad in Uyo for the decisive clash against Zambia, believes that with team work and God’s blessing, qualification for the World Cup will be achieved today.

“Together we can do!! May God protect and Guide this day for us .. #SoarSuperEagles,” Ogu tweeted on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday morning.

