Ogu Promises More Goals For Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Eyes Europa Win

Ogu sealed his side’s win in the 87th minute, firing in a fierce strike from the edge of the box after goals from Isaac Cuenca and Amir Khalaila cancelled out an early opener from Shimon Abuhatzira.

“It’s always pleasing to score and you can expect more from me as I have the license to move forward when we (Hapoel Beer-Sheva) attack,” Ogu told Completesportsnigeri.com.

“Expect more goals from me.”

Ogu also hopes his side maintain their momentum when they host Steaua Bucaresti in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League game.

Hapoel Beer-Sheva lost 3-1 to Victoria Plzen on matchday 2 after beating FC Lugano 2-1 on matchday 1.

“We have just one win in the group and we need to bounce back from that defeat to Plzen to stand a chance of getting out of the group,” Out, who has been in the Nigeria squad as they claimed a Russia 2018 World Cup ticket, added.