Ogu ‘Proud’ Super Eagles Made Nigerians Happy

By James Agberebi (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf): Hapoel Beer-Sheva midfielder John Ogu is happy the Super Eagles brought smiles on the faces of Nigerians following their qualification for the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

The Eagles sealed their place at next year’s World Cup after edging African qualifying Group B Group B opponents Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 in Uyo last Saturday.

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi, who replaced Moses Simon, scored the only goal in the 73rd minute from a brilliant cutback from Man of the Match Shehu Abdullahi.

Ogu was an unused substitute for the Eagles in the game and is yet to feature in any of the qualifiers.

“For the first time in my life, I saw Joy in the faces of many Nigerians on the Street after Qualifying for the World Cup!!! I’m super proud,” Ogu wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Eagles’ last qualifying group game is away to Algeria in Constantine in November.

