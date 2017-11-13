Ogu: Super Eagles Ready For Argentina Test

By James Agberebi: Hapoel Beer-Sheva midfielder John Ogu is confident that the Super Eagles are ready to take on Argentina in Tuesday’s international friendly game in Krasnodar, Russia.

After rounding off their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-1 away draw against Algeria on Friday, the Eagles will end the international break with a friendly against Argentina.

On Saturday, Argentina pipped hosts of next year’s World Cup Russia 1-0 in a friendly game thanks to Sergio Aguero’s 86th minute goal.

Star forward Lionel Messi will however not be in action against the Super Eagles as he has returned to Spain to prepare for Barcelona’s league clash away to Leganes.

Ogu, who scored a superb goal in the 1-1 draw against Algeria, said the Eagles are good to go against the star-studded Argentines.

“We ready for tomorrow’s game against Argentina,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

The last time the Super Eagles and Argentina played against each other was in the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup with the Argentines winning 3-2.

