Ogu Vows To Bounce Back After Europa League Defeat

By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has promised to be at his very best when Hapoel Beer-Sheva take on Maccabi Tel Aviv FC on Monday in their Israeli league.

Ogu was in action on Thursday when Hapoel Beer-Sheva lost to FCSB in the UEFA Europa League.

Hapoel Beer-Sheva suffered their second consecutive defeat in the group stage of the competition losing 2-1 to FSCB.

The reigning Israeli champions are now rock bottom of Group G with three points from three games.

Ogu who made his third appearance of the season in the competition took to his Twitter handle to praise Hapoel Beer-Sheva despite the defeat.

“Great spirit and fight tonight. Sad we lost but trust to bounce back from tonight’s loss. I promise to be ready for Monday’s important game,” he tweeted.

Ogu has scored one goal in six league games this season.

