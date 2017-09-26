Ogunbote, Enyimba: Club Not Signing Ghana WAFU Cup Coach

By David Meshioye:

Enyimba of Aba head coach Gbenga Ogunbote has debunked claims that his job is not on the line at the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Completspirtsnigeria.com reports.

Ogunbote told Complete Sports that the club have assured him that his job is safe despite reports linking Ghana’s WAFU Cup-winning coach Maxwell Konadu to the club.

“There is no cause for alarm, I am still the official coach of Enyimba at the moment,” Ogunbote told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The club called my attention to the report last night and went ahead to ask the reporter what his source was.

“Enyimba has been a great club and the management have done exceptionally well since I joined them, so we have no issues at all.”

Enyimba’s sporting director Jude Anyadufu also disclosed to Completesportsnigeria.com that the club is happy with Ogunbote’s feat at Enyimba and therefore has nothing to do with Konadu.

“Where on earth is that possible? Why would I want to fire a coach that gave us continental ticket,” Anyadufu said.

“We don”t know the Ghana coach and therefore have no contact with him. Ogunbote remains our coach and that is official.”

Ogunbote led Enyimba to finish third in the NPFL in the 2017 season to claim a CAF Confederation Cup spot.

