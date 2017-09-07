Ogunbote: Enyimba Must Beat Katsina To Clinch CAF Confed Cup Ticket

By Johnny Edward:

Enyimba of Aba head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, insists his side must beat visiting Katsina United on Saturday at the to fend off any final day fightback from Akwa United to clinch the sole ticket for the CAF Confederations Cup from the Nigerian Professional Football League, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Enyimba and Akwa United are in the race to clinch the sole ticket but the Aba Elephant have a slight advantage of a one-point gap above Akwa United in fourth on 57 points.

Ogunbote told Completesportsnigeria.com that his team will go all out to ensure they win at the UJ Esuene Stadium to salvage their rather ‘tough season’.

“We’re still fighting for the third spot and a win will clinch that place although it has been a difficult campaign,” he told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“It has been a tough season with so many decisions which went against us and all but winning on Saturday will make us forget all of that.

“But we have to fight for it on the final day of the season.”