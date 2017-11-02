Ogunbote: I’m Ready For Big Rangers Challenge

By Adeboye Amosu:

Newly appointed Enugu Rangers head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote has told Completesportsnigeria.com that he is determined to make his stay with the club a successful one.

Ogunbote was unveiled as the handler of the Flying Antelopes in an elaborate ceremony at the Enugu State Government House on Wednesday .

He took over from caretaker boss Sylvanus Okpalla who was in temporary charge of the team in the latter part of the 2016/2017 season.

“Accepting to manage a big club like Rangers is a big challenge for me but I believe I am up to the task. Life itself is a challenge and one must be ready to live up with it,” ogunbote stated in a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“The experience of working with another top side, Enyimba last season was massive, and it will make things easier for me here.

“I’m confident I can make a big impact here which is the main reason why I accepted the offer. The task is huge, but I’m determined to succeed with the team.

The Flying Antelopes had a poor campaign last term, failing to successfully defend the title they won in the previous season.

Fans of the club will hope the arrival of Ogunbote, nicknamed ‘Oracle’ by his admirers, can help them reclaim the title but the experienced gaffer is not willing to set a target for himself and the team.

“The only thing I can promise fans of the club is that we are going to have a fine season,” he added.

“I understand expectations are high but we must take things easy and not put too much pressure on the team.”

Ogunbote led Enyimba to a third place finish in the NPFL last season. He once handled Sunshine Stars, Shooting Stars and Giwa FC.

