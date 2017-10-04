Ogunbote: Zambia Can’t Stop Nigeria’s World Cup Dream

By David Meshioye:



Enyimba International FC of Aba head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, is confident that Nigeria will pick pick the only 2018 World FIFA Cup ticket at in the Group B of the African qualifiers ahead of Zambia on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. In a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com, the former Gateway FC gaffer says coach Gernot Rohr is spoilt for choices and would come up with the right tactics against the Chipolopolo at the Goodwill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Saturday.

“No team is a pushover in African football, but Nigeria have come too far to lose this 2018 World Cup ticket now,” Ogunbote tells Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I believe coach Gernot Rohr is spoilt for choices considering the calibre of players at his disposal at the moment.

“I strongly believe Nigeria will pick the 2018 World Cup ticket come Saturday,” he enthuses. Ogunbote believes Nigeria look good to book a place in Russia 2018 World Cup despite Zambia’s late resurgence.

