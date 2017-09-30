Fulham’s Nigerianborn winger Sheyi Ojo has been ruled out for three months with a dislocated shoulder, with his manager Slavisa Jokanovic displeased, the Liverpool Echo has reported.

The 20-year-old England youth international, who is on a season-long loan at Fulham from Liverpool, sustained the injury in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

Ojo was stretchered off in the 55th minute after he fell awkwardly on his left shoulder from a challenge with QPR centre-back Joel Lynch.

Fulham manager Jokanovic has rued the loss of Ojo, who was impressive during the game.

“We are not lucky this start of the season. We have one player more in the hospital,” he told the Liverpool Echo

“It’s a dislocation of the shoulder. That’s all we know.”

