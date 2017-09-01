Okagbare Finishes 3rd In Brussels Diamond League 100m, Grabs $10,000

By Dare Esan:

Reigning Nigeria 100m record holder Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor came from behind to place third in the final of the IAAF Diamond League Friday night in Brussels, Belgium.

Okagbare-Ighoteguonor who failed to qualify for the final of the 100m

in London last month at the 16th IAAF World Championships was hoping for a redemption of sort in Brussels but failed to overcome a sloppy start albeit she managed to race back into reckoning after 60 metres to haul herself into the top three positions.

She ran 11.07 seconds to finish third behind reigning Olympic champion,Elaine Thompson of Jamaica (10.92 seconds) who failed to fulfil expectations in London at the IAAF Worlds and Cote D’Ivoire’s

Marie-Jose Ta Lou.

For her effort, the Nigerian got $10,000 while Thompson picked $50,000 and retained her Diamond League title,Ta Lou won $20,000 to cap a really impressive season for herself following her 100m and 200m silver medal wins at the IAAF World Championships.

Okagbare-Ighoteguonor however ended her IAAF Diamond League season without recording a win in the five 100m races she participated in, coming third in Paris,London and Brussels and fourth in Rabat and Birmingham.

She also failed to add to the only sub- 11 seconds (10.99 seconds) she

ran in London at the ninth leg of the money-spinning one day meetings.

Meanwhile Nigeria-born Bahrain quartermiler Naser Salwa Eid finished a roller-coaster year in a record-shattering fashion.

The full blooded Nigerian ran 49.88 seconds,her first ever sub-50

seconds over 400m to set a new Bahrain record and placed second in the final behind reigning Olympic chanmpion Miller-UIBO Shaunae who obliterated the ghost of her horror show in London at the IAAF Worlds with a commanding 49.46 seconds to end the year as the world leader in the event.