Okey Bakassi Expects Arsenal’s Sanchez, Ozil, Lacazette To Destroy West Brom

By Izuchukwu Okosi

Nollywood star comedian , Okechukwu Onyegbulam aka Okey Bakassi, is drooling at the prospect of Arsenal’s attacking trio of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette being unleashed by manager Arsene Wenger in their Monday night Premier League game against West Bromwich Albion, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Gunners are currently placed 12th in the English Premier League table with seven points in five matches and are seeking to break into the top half of the standing after the clash at the Emirates Stadium. West Brom meanwhile are 10th in the table, two points better than the north London side.

“If the objective is to win the Premier League or the Europa League, then Arsenal need to have all their best players fit and perfoming very well,” Okey Bakassi told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Unfortunately Danny Welbeck who has started well is out injured but I’m glad that presents Alexis Sanchez the opportunity of getting to play alongside Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.

“I believe the three of them (Sanchez, Lacazette and Ozil) will score lots of goals playing together for Arsenal. However with the way Welbeck has started this season, as an Arsenal fan, you’ll hope he recovers fast.

“I hear that Sanchez could still leave Arsenal in January. I hope that is not the case because of the competitions that Arsenal are playing in.

“The Champions League qualification should be a target and I expect Araenal to try and retain the services of Sanchez. I can’t wait to see his combination with Lacazette and Ozil.”

