Okocha: Super Eagles Can Shock The World In Russia

EXCLUSIVE By David Meshioye: Erstwhile Super Eagles captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, has stated in clear terms that Nigeria look good enough to send shock waves around the globe with scintillating showing when the 2018 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com  reports.

In an exclusive chat with Completesportsnigeria.com from London, the former Bolton Wanderer star expresses his strong belief that the Super Eagles are still work in progress that will become a strong World Cup Squad.
Okocha says  that the world will watch with envy when Nigerian side storm  product in Russia 2018 as a finished product.He says he cannot help but  admire the massive talents at Gernot Rohr ‘s disposal, adding that all that is required now is for the players to look beyond Africa’s semi-final expectations.”
Nigeria is raising a great side that will shock the world in Russia,” Okocha tells Completesportsnigeria.com during an exclusive chat.”If you look at the ’embarrassment’ of young talents the country is parading now, it shows that we will have a good team in Russia.”But they need to believe in themselves and realise that they are better than just being a partaker.”

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 3
  • Ross Edison 2 hours

    We knw say we no go pass group stage abeg

    Reply
  • ako amadi 16 mins

    Surprisingly South Africa top soccer journalist, Mark Gleeson, and former Bafana Bafana coach, Igesund said yesterday, they cannot see the Super Eagles doing well in Russia because of “inconsistency”!!! How can a team that never lost a game in the qualifiers be labeled as inconsistent?

    Reply
  • lambert 38 mins

    SA> na envy go kill dem.
    Full of hatred for Nigeria I can never live there.

    Reply

