Okocha: Super Eagles Can Shock The World In Russia

EXCLUSIVE By David Meshioye: Erstwhile Super Eagles captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, has stated in clear terms that Nigeria look good enough to send shock waves around the globe with scintillating showing when the 2018 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

In an exclusive chat with Completesportsnigeria.com from London, the former Bolton Wanderer star expresses his strong belief that the Super Eagles are still work in progress that will become a strong World Cup Squad.

Okocha says that the world will watch with envy when Nigerian side storm product in Russia 2018 as a finished product.He says he cannot help but admire the massive talents at Gernot Rohr ‘s disposal, adding that all that is required now is for the players to look beyond Africa’s semi-final expectations.”

Nigeria is raising a great side that will shock the world in Russia,” Okocha tells Completesportsnigeria.com during an exclusive chat.”If you look at the ’embarrassment’ of young talents the country is parading now, it shows that we will have a good team in Russia.”But they need to believe in themselves and realise that they are better than just being a partaker.”

