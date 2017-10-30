Okocha: Super Eagles Need More Top Grade Friendlies After Argentina Game

By David Meshioye: Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to organise more grade A friendly matches for the national team ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Okocha, who represented Nigeria at three World Cups in 1994, 1998 and 2002, posited that playing teams like Argentina will further help improve the players’ mental strength, which in the long run helps them overcome complex problems when they play on the big stage next year.

“NFF deserve lots of commendation for organising a friendly match with a top side like Argentina,” Okocha told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I believe it is a sign of great things to come as we prepare for the World Cup.

“It won’t be a bad idea if the NFF can get more of these friendly matches for the team because it will expose the areas where we need to improve upon.

“We have a young side and playing against Argentina will help prepare them for the big stage in Russia next year.”

Nigeria will engage Argentina on November 14 in Krasnodar, Russia, while another friendly match with Serbia is also on the cards.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.