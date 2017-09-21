By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) top scorer, Anthony Okpotu, is looking to add to his goal tally for the Home Super Eagles when they face Benin Republic in the semi-finals of the ongoing 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations tournament in Ghana, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Okpotu got off the mark for the Super Eagles in their final Group A game against Ghana which they won 2-0 after firing blanks in their first two matchws with Mali and Guinea.

The Lobi Stars striker scored 19 goals in the just concluded 2016/2017 NPFL season told Completesportsnigeria.com that his goal against Ghana was a huge relive to him because of the huge confidence many had on him to deliver at the tournament.

“I am very relieved to have scored against Ghana because failing to score in the first two games was getting to me prior to the second half of that game,” Okpotu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The goal restored so much confidence in me, and I can play with more freedom now.

“The game against Benin Republic will be tough but we are confident that we can win it.”

The Super Eagles finished second in Group A behind hosts, Ghana. They will face Benin Republic at the Cape Coast Stadium today (Thursday) at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Nigeria defender Stephen Eze is a major doubt for the semi-final match against Benin Republic. The FC Ifeanyiubah lanky defender sat out Wednesday’s training due to illness.