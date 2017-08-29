Ola Aina, Alampasu Shine In Eagles Training

By Kayode Ogundare (photo: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

The duo of Ola Aina and former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper Dele Alampasu posted impressive performances in Super Eagles first training session on Tuesday evening as the national team commenced preparations for the mega-clash with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Friday in Uyo.

Aina, hoping to make his debut on Friday, played from the right full back position and displayed a good use of both legs, running down the flank to team up with his partners.

The Chelsea player, on loan at Championship side Hull City for the current season, held his own when he came up against physically bigger players like Anthony Nwakaeme and did his game lots of credit to the admiration of the spectators.

It will be recalled that Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has found it difficult to find a permanent solution to the right full back position, trying ex-Golden Eaglets captain Musa Mohammed, Shehu Abdulahi, Wilfred Ndidi and Tyrone Ebuehi since taking charge of the team.

Alampasu, C.D. Feirense of Portugal goalkeeper also did creditably well to impress the coaches particularly goalkeeping coach Enrico Pionetti who clapped in appreciation after the 20-year old went down to smother a goal-bound shot off the feet of Nwakaeme.

Daniel Akpeyi was not included in the session as Alampasu and Ikechukwu Ezenwa took charge of both sides.

Alampasu, despite helping the U-17 team to victory at the World Cup in 2013, is still waiting for his first senior cap.