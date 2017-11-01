Oladipo Named NBA Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

Indiana Pacers Nigerian forward, Victor Oladipo, has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week in the NBA, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The former Oklahoma City Thunders guard and former Indiana University All-American, Oladipo led the Pacers to a 101-83 rout of the Sacramento Kings Wednesday morning – their fourth win of the NBA season.

Oladipo becomes the 12th player in franchise history to earn Player of the Week honor. He added 14 points and four rebounds in the encounter.

So far this season, Oladipo has led the Pacers in scoring in each of their first seven games this season. He currently ranks eighth in the NBA with a scoring average of 28.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists over the last three games.

New Orleans’ Pelican star DeMarcus Cousins, was also named Western Conference Player of the Week.

The 25 year old Oladipo praised his compatriot Ike Anigbogu, the youngest player in the NBA for scoring his first career points in the NBA after five games.

19 year old Anigbogu who was the Pacers second-round pick scored four point in the five minutes he played.

Anigbogu scored his first points of his professional career on a pair of free throws. He later knocked down a jumper, then sent the Pacers’ veterans on the bench into hysterics with an emphatic block of Kings guard Frank Mason in the closing seconds.

“I’m proud of him (Anigbogu),” Oladipo told the Pacers official website.

“A lot of guys do a lot of the cheering. (The starters) got to do the cheering today. It’s an awesome feeling.

The Pacers travel to Cleveland for a clash against the LeBron James led Cavaliers on Thursday morning.

