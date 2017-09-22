By Johnny Edward:

Sunday Oliseh’s Fortuna Sittard recorded their eighth consecutive home win defeating Jong AZ Alkmaar 5-1 in a Dutch second division League game played on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

A brace from Djibril Dianessy and another from Lisandro Semedo coupled with a strike from Perr Schuurs sealed a comfortable win for the Limburg side.

Dianessy opened scoring for Fortuna Sittard in the 11th before adding his second from the spot four minutes later.

Tijjani Reijnders pulled a goal back for the visitors, Jong AZ Alkmaar, but their celebration was short-lived as Semedo restored Fortuna Sittard’s two goal advantage.

Schuurs’ goal increase the margin to 4-1 in the 41st minute, making it an emphatic lead for Fortuna going into the break.

Semedo put the icing on the cake for Oliseh’s side with a 69th minute goal.

The win sees Fortuna Sittard move up to second place in the Dutch second tier league table with 13 points from six games tied with Jong Ajax who have a game at hand.

Fortuna Sittard will face Telstar away in their next game on the 29th of September.

