Oliseh’s Fortuna Sittard Bounce Back Vs Go Ahead Eagles, Go Second

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh’s Fortuna Sittard returned to winning ways with a 2-1 comeback win against Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands second division on Friday.

Two late goals by Wessel Dammers with less than 10 minutes left gave Fortuna the hard-fought win after losing their last league game away to Cambuur Friday last week.

Sam Hendriks gave Go Ahead Eagles the lead in the 22nd minute of the game.

Dammers drew Fortuna level in the 82nd minute before scoring the winner with six minutes left.

Fortuna are now second on 26 points in the 20-team league table.

They are seven points behind league leaders NEC Nijmegen.

