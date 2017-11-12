Oliseh: My Fortuna Sittard Success Will Help African Coaches In Europe

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh believes that if he succeeds as manager of Dutch second division side Fortuna Sittard it will help boost the chances of other top African coaches to get a opportunities to lead clubs in Europe, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Oliseh took charge at Fortuna Sittard in January and helped the club avoid relegation last season. So far this season he has guided the club to third in the Jupiler League, winning seven games, losing three and drawing two.

The former Ajax Amsterdam and Juventus midfielder was also adjudged the best coach in the first half of the Dutch second division after he equalled Bert van Marwijk’s record in the in the league.

Oliseh became the first coach in the history of Fortuna Sittard to win six consecutive home games.

“I have been made to realize that I am not coaching for myself alone but for the continent of Africa. Because how well I do may influence how well others African coaches may be given a chance,” Oliseh told German TV station Deutsche Welle in a documentary.

“The problem I had when I arrived was that I had nobody to emulate. There was no African coach that I could model myself after so I had to strive hard to succeed here, considering the position of the team when I joined in January.