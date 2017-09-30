Oliseh Thrilled By Record Fortuna Sittard Away Win

Coach Sunday Oliseh has described his club Fortuna Sittard’s 6-0 thrashing of Telstar in the Dutch second division clash on Friday as the biggest win away from home in his coaching career.

Fortuna ended a five-match winless streak against Telstar with the impressive win which was their first away victory of the season.

Fortuna’s goals were scored by substitute Andre Vidigal who netted a hat-trick while Perr Schuurs, Wessel Dammers and Finn Stokkers were also on target.

“God is great. Experienced my most emphatic professional away win as coach 0-6 vs. unbeaten Telstar . God’s handprints was everywhere,” former Nigeria captain and coach Oliseh wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The win moved Fortuna up to second place with 16 points from seven games in the league table.

They are just one point adrift of leaders Jong Ajax who beat FC Oss 3-0 away from home.

