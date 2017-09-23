By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has expressed elation at the magnificient home run of his club Fortuna Sittard in the second tier of the Dutch Eredevisie, the Eerstie Divisie, which has seen them claim eight consecutive home wins, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Oliseh steered Fortuna Sittard to a 5-1 thrashing of AZ II on Friday night at their 12,500 capacity Fortuna Sittard Stadio and on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to show appreciation at the form which has cluminated in their second place spot in the table behind Ajax II with 13 points.

“Proud of my assistant coaches, fans, and players as we extend our all time club record of consecutive home wins to 8 matches.

“God is great,” Fortuna Sittard head coach Oliseh tweeted..

Fortuna Sittard had set the record of seven straight home wins with last week’s victory over Voledam.

Before Friday’s win, the USA 94 and France 98 World Cup star had guided his side to victories over the likes of Voledam (twice), Almere City, Dordrecht, Al Jazira, Oss, and Helmond Sport.

Fortuna Sittard’s Eight Matches At Home

1. 2-1 Vs AZ II (22/09/2017)

2. 1-0 VS Voledam (15/09/2017)

3. 2-1 vs Almere City (1/09/2017)

4. 3-2 vs Al jazira (28/08/2017)

5. 5-1 vs Dordrecht (18/08/2017)

6. 3-0 vs Voledam (05/05/2017)

7. 2-0 vs Oss (17/04/2017)

8. 4-1 vs Helmond Sport (7/04/2017)

