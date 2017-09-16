By James Agberebi:



Former Super Eagles skipper and Fortuna Sittard head coach Sunday Oliseh has praised his players and coaching staff at the club following their 1-0 home win against FC Volendam in the Dutch Jupiler league (second division) on Friday night.



Marco Ospitalieri was the hero for Fortuna Sittard as he scored in the 71st minute to earn his side all the three points.



With the victory, Fortuna Sittard extended their impressive home record and moved up the league table.



“Wow! Proud of my co trainers and players as we extend our club record to 7 consecutive home wins and 3rd place in the table. God is great,” elated former Super Eagles coach Oliseh tweeted on Saturday.



Fortuna Sittard are joint third on 10 points with FC OSS in the 20-team Dutch second-tier league table.