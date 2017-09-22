Oliseh Targets Dutch Second Tier League New Record With Fortuna Sittard

By Johnny Edward:

Former Super Eagles coach and captain, Sunday Oliseh, is confident that his club Fortuna Sittard can set a new record in the the Dutch second division league with a winning streak at home this season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Fortuna Sittard face Jong AZ Alkmaar on Friday (today) as the Limburg side target their eighth consecutive home win.

Oliseh’s side has so far chalked up seven home wins which is also a new club record for Fortuna Sittard in the Eerste division.

Sparta Rotterdam holds the record for the most home wins in a season winning 15 straight home matches during the 2014/15 Eerste season.

Speaking to Completesportsnigeria.com after Fortuna Sittard’s 1-0 win over Noordwijk in Tuesday’s KNVB Cup, Oliseh said his side would fight to gain more points to maintain good position in the table and also seize any available opportunity to set new record.

“We won our fourth game this season (three in the league and one the KNVB Cup), so it’s great. A great achievement. We have the possibility to win more games and maintain our place in the log,” Oliseh told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We have to fight and reach this target now. It’s important for the players.

“The most important thing is to surpass the achievements of last season which we are on now, but then you can write some records – that’s important for the history as well.”

Fortuna Sittard are currently placed third in the second tier of the Dutch league with nine points from five games.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.