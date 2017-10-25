Oliseh Thrilled With Fortuna Sittard’s Historic Cup Feat

By James Agberebi: Former Nigeria captain and head coach Sunday Oliseh has expressed his delight after guiding Fortuna Sittard into the third round of the Dutch Cup for the first time in 18 years.

Second-tier Dutch club Fortuna achieved the feat after defeating Go Ahead Eagles 3-0 in Tuesday’s home tie.

Goals from Lars Hutten (17th minute), Mickael Malsa (61st minute) and Wessel Dammers (77th minute) secured the impressive win for Fortuna.

Oliseh, who was in charge of the Super Eagles before he was replaced by Gernot Rohr, tweeted on Wednesday: “Proud of my players, coaches and fans as our 3-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles. Makes it the first time Fortuna Sittard reaches the 3rd round in 18 years.”

Fortuna are currently third on 20 points, three points off leaders Jong Ajax in the Dutch second division league table.

