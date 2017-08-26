Oliseh In Mixed Feelings After Fortuna Sittard Defeat

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has expressed his displeasure after his club Fortuna Sittard suffered their first defeat of the new Dutch second tier season, season Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Fortuna Sittard slumped to a 4-2 loss to Jong Ajax Friday but the former Ajax Amsterdam star was pleased with his team’s performance.

“Unhappy at our 4-2 defeat in Amsterdam to Jong Ajax but pleased with the positive reaction of my players for the last 60 minutes of the game,” Oliseh tweeted via his handle @SundayOOliseh.

A brace from Robert Muric and goals from Mateo Cassierra and Dennis Johnsen for Jong Ajax made sure strikes from Perr Schuurs and Lisandro Semedo for Fortuna Sittard counted for nothing.

Fortuna Sittard dropped to ninth in the Eerste Divisie table after two matches.

Fortuna Sittard will face Almere FC in their next game on the 1st of September.