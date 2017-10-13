Prior to the international break, Fortuna Sittard’s impressive good run at home was ended with a 2-1 defeat to NEC Nijmegen.

But they made amends with the win against Maastricht thanks to goals from Lisandro Semedo and Andre Vidigal. Jonathan Okita had given Maastricht an early lead.

Okita opened scoring for Maastricht in the 11th minute but just two minutes later, Fortuna Sittard were back on level terms through Semedo.

And in the 49th minute, Vidigal scored what was the winner to seal the win for Fortuna.

Semedo was however sent off in the 90th minute after receiving his second yellow card.

The win took Fortuna Sittard to second on 19 points, one point behind leaders Jong Ajax in the league table.

Jong Ajax could extend their lead over Fortuna to four points if they beat Almere City FC on Monday.