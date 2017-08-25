Oliseh’s Fortuna Sittard Fall To Jong Ajax

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian coach Sunday Oliseh led Fortuna Sittard to their his first defeat in the Dutch second division in only their second match of the season as they fell to Jong Ajax, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Oliseh’s side lost 4-2 to Ajax’s second team on Friday.

Goals from Mateo Cassierra, Robert Muric and Dennis Johnsen for Jong Ajax ensured strikes from Perr Schuurs and Lisandro Semedo for Fortuna Sittard counted for nothing.

The result means Fortuna Sittard drop to ninth in the Eerste Divisie table.

Fortuna Sittard, who defeated FC Dordrecht in their season opener last week, will face Almere FC in their next game on the 1st of September.