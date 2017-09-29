Oliseh’s Fortuna Sittard Thrash Telstar, Go Second

By Johnny Edward:

Fortuna Sittard, coached by former Nigeria captain and coach Sunday Oliseh, recorded their fifth league win of the Dutch second division season on Friday, spanking Telstar 6-0 to maintain second spot in the table, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

All six goals were scored in the last 30 minutes of the encounter.

Substitute Andre Vidigal scored a hat-trick while Perr Schuurs, Wessel Dammers and Finn Stokkers were also on target for the Limburg side who recorded their first away win of the season in the Eerste Divisie.

Perr Schuurs opened scoring on the hour mark before Vidigal doubled the lead seven minutes later. Dammers made it 3-0 two minutes later.

The win moved Fortuna Sittard up to second place with 16 points from seven games, one point adrift of leaders Jong Ajax who beat FC Oss 3-0 away from home.

Fortuna Sittard will face NEC at home in their next game on the 6th of October.