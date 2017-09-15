By Johnny Edward:

Marco Ospilateri was the match winner for Sunday Oliseh’s Fortuna Sittard who recorded their third win of the Dutch second division League defeating FC Volendam 1-0 at home on Friday.

Ospilateri, a defender scored in the 71st minute of the encounter.

Oliseh told Completesportnigeria.com after the game that he was pleased with the results despite the tough game Volendam gave his side.

“It was a tough game, but I’m pleased with the result,” Oliseh said told Completesportsnigeria.com.

The win takes Fortuna Sittard to third in the Dutch second division log with 10 points from five games.

Fortuna Sittard host Jong AZ Alkmaar in their next game next Friday.