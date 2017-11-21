Olorundare Thanks Doctors, Declares: My Injury Hell Is Over

Nigeria Professional Football League star striker, Dele Olorundare, has described the “injury hell” he has been through as he takes the final steps towards full recovery.

Olorundare is confident he will soon be back on the pitch scoring goals again after finally finding a lasting solution to his persistent injury.

The striker, who once led the line as Sunshine Stars finished in third place in the league and played on the continent for the first time, has battled consistent knee problems for the past two years and his career has stalled as a result. However, he is certain the lingering problem has now been solved as he gears up for a return to NPFL action.

“It started two years ago when I felt something in my knee,” Olorundare narrated his ordeal.

“I continued playing with it because I wanted to help my club but, apparently, it was getting worse. When I fully broke down, I started looking for medical solutions to resolve it and that was where my problems began.

“One suggested solution led to another but I wasn’t feeling any better and losing hope till I heard about Kasi Healthcare. Dr Salami and Dr Dayo Osholowu assured me they could finally resolve the issue and I decided to go with them as they seemed to know what they were talking about and I saw the technology they had. It has turned out to be the best decision I have made in my career. My knee is healing fast now and I will resume training very soon. I cannot wait to be back.”

Speaking on Olorundare’s injury, Dr Salami, Chief of Surgery at Kasi Healthcare, said making the right diagnosis and confirming same with modern technology is fundamental to identifying and planning for treatment of delicate sports injuries and ensuring that players make the best of their short careers.

“It is sad many players lose out on the best years of their careers because of inadequate care. Our team has extensive clinical experience managing sports injuries,” Dr Salami said.

“Nigerian athletes can now gain access to diagnostic ultrasound and MRI scans reported by sports medicine specialists and l radiologists, either the same day or within 48 hours of their initial appointment. We offer a world class but local solution for injured Nigerian athletes. We have consolidated all our skills, expertise, and made the investment in the modern technology to create a world class sports medicine service here in Lagos Nigeria . I am happy for Olorundare. He deserves to be back on the pitch. He has been through a lot.”

Dr Salami is a Fellow in Arthroscopy at the Sancheti Institute of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation Pune, India. He is also a fellow of the West African College of Surgeons and member International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee surgery and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine (ISAKOS); European Society for Sports Traumatology.

Head of the Kasi Healthcare Interventional Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Service, Dr Dayo Osholowu, who is a Diplomate of the FIFA Football Medicine Center of Excellence Johannesburg and member of the South Africa 2010 FIFA World Cup Medical team, added: “They want to return to their achieved levels of fitness and performance as soon as possible with minimal disruption. For even the most severe sports injuries such as a torn ACL (knee ligament) we offer advance keyhole and micro surgery including laser treatments for sportsiInjuries. We also offer physiotherapy and individualized rehabilitation programmes to ensure full recovery from sports injuries and orthopedic surgery. Our team is 100% Nigerian and trained at top sports medicine centres in Europe, USA, South Africa and India.

“We are here to provide the best quality specialist healthcare to this category of Nigerians. It is sad that in the past many have never fully recovered from these injuries which are completely treatable. We are happy we are giving athletes and Nigerians hope by helping them recover from injuries. This year we have treated Terry Envoh, a former Nigerian international, and he is on his way to fully recovering. Another Nigerian international Segun Oduduwa who also got injured playing for the National U-23 team has had his surgery and is strictly following our recovery plan. He will make a full and complete recovery and he will be back on the pitch soon. That’s what gives us pride, helping our people return to sports or any other endeavor and leading active, productive lives”.

