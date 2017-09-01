Omeruo Confident Of Super Eagles Victory Vs Cameroon, Sends Best Wishes

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo has sent a good luck message to the Super Eagles ahead of today’s (Friday) 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Uyo.

The Eagles top Group B on six points after two games while Cameroon have two points from the same number of games.

In third position are Zambia who have one point and Algeria who also have one point are bottom in the group.

Looking forward to the game, Omeruo who did not make Gernot Rohr’s 23-man squad for the crucial game expressed confidence that the Eagles will secure the three points.

“I so much believe on you guys and am wishing you the very best. May we be highly favoured in today’s game in Jesus name Amen,” Omeruo wrote on his instagram page.

The return between Nigeria and Cameroon comes up in Yaounde on Monday.